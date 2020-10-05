A hundred years ago...

THE Mayor of Henley reported to the housing committee that the town council had purchased 1,000 bricks from Shiplake Kiln and 1,000 from Messrs Warners and the foundations to the first block of cottages would be laid down as soon as the requisite cement could be obtained as to which there was unfortunately some delay.

On Saturday evening, the Wargrave Minstrels gave one of their well-known and popular entertainments in Woodclyffe Hall in aid of the funds of the local cricket club. There was a very crowded audience to welcome the troupe and they called forth many encores.

In consequence of an outbreak of rabies in Berkshire, a new muzzling order for dogs has come into force this week and our readers will do well to make themselves acquainted therewith if they desire to evade prosecution.