Monday, 12 October 2020

Ten years ago...

A PETROL station cashier who was threatened by masked robbers is too frightened to return to work. Two men wearing balaclavas raided the Jet Garage in Reading Road, Henley. The cashier had gone out to check the forecourt pumps and was returning when a man appeared and stuck what is believed to be a knife in his back. The victim was pushed into the shop where another man stole money and cigarettes.

A teenager from Henley has won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Charlotte Lindsley, 16, of Berkshire Road, is a member of the England women’s artistic gymnastics team which secured second place at the event in Delhi on Tuesday. Australia beat England to the gold across the four apparatus — vault, asymmetric bars, floor and beam — while Canada secured bronze.

Henley has won a Britain in Bloom award again. It beat Amersham, Kidlington and Newport Pagnell in the town category for the Thames Valley and Chilterns region in the annual awards. The town also won the community involvement award.

