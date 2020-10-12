Monday, 12 October 2020

Twenty five years ago...

DRUNKEN trouble-makers are to be barred from every pub in Henley in a bid to weed out the town’s “lager lout” menace. Police have joined forces with landlords to introduce a total ban for any revellers who step out of line. Inspector Ali Dizaei believes the initiative, part of the Henley Pub Watch scheme, will be a deterrent.

Residents are joining forces in an attempt to turn Henley’s planned cinema into a major arts venue. Their proposals will bring a mix of movies, comedy and theatre to the Bell Street venue. The group of prominent town figures swung into action because of fears that Henley may miss out altogether on a much-needed complex.

Police are hunting raiders who escaped with computer equipment after breaking into at a Henley bank. The gang smashed through the roof of Lloyds Bank before seizing more than £10,000 worth of computer chips on Monday night.

