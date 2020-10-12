Fifty years ago...

A PARTY of senior RAF officers were among the guests on Monday evening for the first performance in Henley Battle of Britain at the Regal Cinema. The party also included the Mayor, Councillor Francis Sheppard, the Mayoress, and senior council officials with their wives. Members of the Henley Air Training Corps mounted guard on the cinema steps as the queue built up to see the film, which is showing for two weeks.

Harry Tomalin was presented with the gold badge of the British Legion on Monday evening by Brig N J Dickson, president of the Henley branch, at the town hall. Paying tribute to Mr Tomalin, who has been a member of the branch since 1928, Brig Dickson said Mr Tomalin took part in the dedication ceremony of the standard in the days when the branch was combined with Remenham. Since then Mr Tomalin has been vice-president for several years.

The major street lighting scheme for Henley didn’t worry Derek Brown on Tuesday. The old (originally gas) lamp outside the town hall had to be mended and re-glazed, so up the ladder he went.