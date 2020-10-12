A hundred years ago...

THE committee of the Henley and District War Memorial have much pleasure in publishing the proposed plans for the War Memorial Cottage Hospital, which they have now received from the architects. When the scheme was launched in the early part of last year, it was estimated that the building would cost £6,000. The cost today would be 50 per cent higher but the plans are more extensive than originally intended.

On Sunday last, the harvest thanksgiving service was held in the church at Fawley and the Bishop of Buckingham came to dedicate the war memorial. After the service, a procession was formed with all assembled around the memorial in the churchyard. Major Roderick Mackenzie then unveiled the cross, which had been draped in a large Union flag.

The internment of Nettlebed resident Mrs Havers, late of Joyce Grove, took place on Thursday last in the family vault. The service was conducted by the vicar, the Rev H G Harding, and assisted by the choir. The family for some years owned the Joyce Grove estate and Mrs Havers had the handsome marble pulpit erected in memory of her late husband and son.