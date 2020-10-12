Monday, 12 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

THE committee of the Henley and District War Memorial have much pleasure in publishing the proposed plans for the War Memorial Cottage Hospital, which they have now received from the architects. When the scheme was launched in the early part of last year, it was estimated that the building would cost £6,000. The cost today would be 50 per cent higher but the plans are more extensive than originally intended.

On Sunday last, the harvest thanksgiving service was held in the church at Fawley and the Bishop of Buckingham came to dedicate the war memorial. After the service, a procession was formed with all assembled around the memorial in the churchyard. Major Roderick Mackenzie then unveiled the cross, which had been draped in a large Union flag.

The internment of Nettlebed resident Mrs Havers, late of Joyce Grove, took place on Thursday last in the family vault. The service was conducted by the vicar, the Rev H G Harding, and assisted by the choir. The family for some years owned the Joyce Grove estate and Mrs Havers had the handsome marble pulpit erected in memory of her late husband and son.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33