Ten years ago...

A WOMAN says she is lucky to be alive after a bus crashed into her home. The 29-seater vehicle was travelling up Greys Road in Henley when it collided with two parked cars before ploughing into the front of Susie Fison’s terraced cottage. The impact caused extensive damage to the property and also affected the two neighbouring houses. An Audi A3 was written off and a Fiat Punto was damaged. One passenger suffered a broken hand and severe bruising.

The remains of a 14-year-old Polish boy have been exhumed and reburied in Henley. Witold Orlowski, who died in 1944, was interred without permission in Fair Mile cemetery in October last year after being removed from a former Catholic convent in Herefordshire. Members of his family requested the official burial on Tuesday.

Gymnast Charlotte Lindsley has told of her joy at winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. The 16-year-old arrived back home in Henley on Saturday after helping the England women’s artistic gymnastic team to glory in Delhi. Charlotte said: “I was happy when I had the medal around my neck. The nerves had gone and it was all excitement.”