Monday, 19 October 2020

Twenty five years ago...

HEALTH chiefs have pledged to provide Henley with a new and improved hospital by the next century. A draft plan to develop the existing Townlands site in York Road involves pulling down some of the old buildings and upgrading others. The existing medical services would be enhanced and new services introduced.

Henley Town Council has no immediate plans to develop land it has bought on the corner of Gillotts Lane and Greys Road, it has been confirmed. Despite paying £250,000 for the 25-acre site, the Mayor Mr David Smewing said this week that no decision had been made about what should be done with the land.

A blunder by committee members left Henley Football Club without a bar for five days this week. The clubhouse, which has been open since December, was without a drinks licence from October 11 to 17 after committee members forgot that it needed to be renewed.

