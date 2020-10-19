Fifty years ago...

THE epitome of accounts of Henley Rural District Council for the year ended March 31, 1970, reveals that the council’s total loan debt has increased to £2,751,240, equivalent to £88 per head of population compared with a figure of £83 for the previous year. A total of £2,370,321 was owed to the Public Works Loan Board while other mortgage loans accounted for £207, 632. A total of £146,000 was represented by temporary loans and £27,287 by internal loans.

It was business as usual for Henley’s seven refuse collectors this week amid strike action. “We’re providing a public service and we’d rather go on providing a public service than be on £4-a-week strike pay,” said George Russell, Mr B A Martyn-Jones, vice-chairman of Henley Rural District Council, reported that employees were continuing to carry out their work.

The subject of the crossroads in Peppard was again discussed by the parish council. Although so far the council has not met with any success in endeavouring to get a “Stop” sign erected at the crossroads it intends to carry on the fight.