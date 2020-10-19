A hundred years ago...

THE annual gathering of students and friends, which marks the commencement of another session’s work in connection with the Henley Technical Institute, was held in the town hall on Thursday evening. Mr Barkas, one of the masters, gave a report which said: “The work of the past session bears evidence of sincere effort on the part of the students. In several cases, the attendances were particularly good.”

We regret to announce the death of Mr J W Walker, which took place at his residence, Normanstead, on Saturday afternoon. He was 66. Mr Walker will be best remembered as the head of a series of businesses known as Walker’s Stores, the chief of which was in Henley. This was a large and flourishing concern built up by the Walker brothers and was eventually turned into a limited company and sold about two years ago. Mr Waine Walker predeceased him in July last year.

Seventy-seven members of the Comrades of the Great War met at dinner last Wednesday at the George and Dragon Hotel in Wargrave. A capital spread was provided by Mr and Mrs Val Wyatt. Lt-Col Howard-Jones presided and the evening was passed in song.