Monday, 26 October 2020

Twenty five years ago...

A BLUNDER by Brakspear has left real ale fans feeling bitter after a beer competition turned sour. Dedicated drinkers expecting to win a year’s supply of Henley Strong Ale are hopping mad after discovering they only qualify for a Brakspear brolly and an empty pint glass. And they are asking the New Street brewery, one of the town’s most famous landmarks, to honour its original promise.

A distraught Stoke Row man has returned from holiday to discover his Jack Russell dog had been shot and burned. Patrick Doyle was devastated when three-year-old Woody was shot by farmer John Gillespie for killing 19 of his chickens. Mr Doyle knows what his dog did was wrong but said: “There must have been some other way of dealing with this.”

Mourners at Henley Cemetery are sending off loved ones in surroundings which have been described as “deplorable”. Conditions at the two chapels have deteriorated so greatly that repairs costing more than £50,000 are now needed. Former Mayor Penny Aird is among town councillors to have expressed dismay at the decay at the Fair Mile site.

