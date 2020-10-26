Fifty years ago...

THE weather was as good for the rescheduled Henley Ploughing Match at Bolts Cross on Saturday as it was bad for the original date in September. The organisers hope they have broken even. It was their first local ploughing match, but they hope to make it a yearly event. The competitive ploughing was done in the morning and the judges expressed themselves quite impressed with the general standard, though conditions were not ideal.

“Lofty” Thomas, captain of the Skyhawks parachute team which has been representing Britain in an international parachute contest in Malawi recently, made his 199th jump at Stonor Park on Sunday — and got stuck in a tree. Lord Camoys had arranged the jump to mark his gift of a Land Rover ambulance to the Bucks branch of the St John Ambulance Brigade.

Among retirements announced by the Southern Gas Board is that of Victor Wright, of Western Avenue, Henley, who has been a gas-fitter working from the Henley base for the past 42 years, including his service with the former private gas undertaking.