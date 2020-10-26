A hundred years ago...

TWO bullocks belonging to Mr J Simmonds, of Twyford, took to their heels after leaving the Reading cattle market and, on reaching Caversham Bridge, plunged into the river by Cawston’s boathouse. They swam about for 20 minutes and began to show signs of distress. George Vaughan, of Henley, skipper of a river steamer, put out in a boat and headed them across the stream where he successfully landed them.

The Shiplake War Memorial Cross to be erected is now within measurable distance of completion. The committee is anxious that the names of those whose memory it is desired to perpetuate should be complete and accurate and should appear on the bronze plate in a way which will meet the views of the relatives who have been communicated with as far as they are known.

On Sunday afternoon Viscount Hambleden unveiled a memorial tablet which has been erected in the village school in memory of old boys of the school who fell in the Great War.