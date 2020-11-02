Ten years ago...

ALMOST 30 former pupils at Gillotts School in Henley have had their science GCSE results upgraded. Headteacher Catharine Darnton was disappointed by the number of A* and A grades achieved by the biology, chemistry and physics students in the summer so the school paid for their coursework to be re-examined. She claimed that examining body OCR had re-marked papers about a grade and a half lower than assessors at the Gillotts Lane school.

Plans to demolish a ruined tower at Stonor Park and replace it with a house have been refused. Lord Camoys, whose family has owned the Grade I-listed country house and estate for more than 800 years, wanted to semi-retire and move into the three-storey, five-bedroom new property. He planned to hand over the estate to his son William and move out of the main house with Lady Camoys by 2014 at the latest.

A limousine that once belonged to Sir Winston Churchill appeared in Henley this week. The 1925 Rolls-Royce 20/25 was outside the Kenton Theatre to greet people who had come to hear a lecture about the Enigma machine, a portable encryption device used during the Second World War.