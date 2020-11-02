Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

AN armoured security van caused chaos after it crashed on the Marlow Road in Henley on Tuesday. The A4155 was closed for over an hour with traffic being diverted through Fawley as police and security company staff tried to recover the van and its contents. The van was travelling towards Marlow when it went out of control on a bend near Fawley Court Farm and hit a tree and rolled on to the driver’s side.

Bosnian children broughtto Henley by the Hedley Roberts Trust enjoyed a break from the fighting which is tearing their homeland apart. The group of 11 youngsters, ranging in age from seven to 21, will return to Bosnia today after a two-week holiday.

Sporting Henley residents are bidding to turn a section of vacant town land into a tennis club complex. Members of Henley Tennis Club hope their lengthy search for a home can be solved by use of the site at Gillotts Corner. Their proposals include four courts, two of which would be floodlit, a clubhouse and parking for 20 cars.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33