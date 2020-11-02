A hundred years ago...

AN accident fatally befell a man named Bucknell, bailiff to Mrs Rhodes, of Hennerton. The deceased, with several others, was cutting a bough off a beech tree on the lawn and the bough on which he was sitting gave way and he fell a distance of about 25ft, breaking his back and several ribs. The poor fellow died very shortly after.

Notwithstanding the very foggy weather, a large audience assembled at the town hall on Wednesday evening when Mr George Belcher and his Merry Magnets Concert Party gave their promised entertainment on behalf of the hospital. Master Vivian Belcher (Trinity College, London) had a most flattering reception and his pianoforte solos were one of the gems of the evening.

The work to the flag pole at the town hall is being carried out and should be finished by the next Henley Town Council meeting. The surveyor has inspected the turret and reports that the whole of the external wood work needs rubbing down and treating with boiled linseed oil. The most essential repairs are those to the plinth and bottom of pilasters. These will be carried out at once at an estimated cost of £5, exclusive of labour.