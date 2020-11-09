Ten years ago...

TWO Henley businessmen have devised an online system that they claim will end the need for paper till receipts. Their company’s technology, which will be piloted in the town next year, will allow shoppers to keep and manage receipts on the web. David Vernon, from Skirmett, and Dr Hassan Hajji, of Deanfield Road, Henley, founded Ecrebo, based in Station Road, in January.

A woman says her husband could be killed by bees being kept on council allotments. Albert Selwood, who maintains a plot at the allotments in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, is allergic to bee stings. His wife Wendy, of Pages Orchard, Sonning Common, wrote a letter of protest to the parish council after it granted permission for Chris Stubbs, from Kingwood, to have a hive on his plot. The parish clerk told a meeting that no one else objected.

Peter Pinches celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday by taking to the skies. The retired farmer was treated to a helicopter ride over the home where he has lived for the last 50 years and never seen from the air. His two youngest children, Richard and Judy, arranged the half-hour trip as a surprise.