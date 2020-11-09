Monday, 09 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

FILM fans can expect Henley’s long-awaited three-screen cinema complex to open in the spring. Raven Metro Cinemas announced its plans after clinching the contract with the building’s owners, the John Lewis Partnership. The news is a blow to a group of town residents, who had hoped to extend the Bell Street venue to create a 440-seat auditorium.

Traders have backed plans or a two-minute silence in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) after the Royal British Legion’s campaign was highlighted by the Henley Standard. Commander George Rutherford, of the Henley branch, said: “I have not been in a shop or pub which has not agreed to honour the silence.”

Buckingham Palace has expressed surprise at reports that the Duke and Duchess of Kent are to sell their Crocker End home. A national newspaper indicated this week that the Duchess, a Lloyds name, had lost a substantial amount of money in the recent “crash” and, as a result, was believed to be putting their
£2 million mansion on the market.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33