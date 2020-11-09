Twenty five years ago...

A DRAFT scheme for lower Market Place, prepared at the expense of the Henley Society by the eminent architect and town planner Lord Esher, was presented by the plans and highways committee to Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council. The proposals indicated a seating and pedestrian area at the town hall end and an area of shrubs and flowers at the other.

Having abandoned its previous annual all-male dinner, Henley Rowing Club held a mixed get-together at Leander Club on Friday, which attracted an exceptionally large attendance. The only formal part of the evening was a presentation to Mr Harry Tomalin, who was made a life member of the club to mark 50 years’ service on the committee.

The masked ball at Phyllis Court Club on Friday made £970 for the Road Accident Emergency Care Scheme. With tickets at three guineas, it was a glittering affair and the raffle alone made £178. The prize, a John Piper painting, was won by local oarsman Sid Rand and it was presented to him by comedian Sid James, who came to the ball in spite of a twisted ankle.