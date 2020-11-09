A hundred years ago...

MESSRS Simmons & Sons held a seven-day sale from October 18 to 27 of the fine and costly furnishings of the mansion at Caversham Park in consequence of the sale of the estate. Bidding throughout the sale was brisk and bedroom furniture was very much in demand. Mahogany chests of drawers fetched from £11 to £18 10s, an Empire settee realised £13 10s and a Spanish mahogany wardrobe realised £40.

It will be remembered that some months ago, Master Rex Hawker dived into the River Thames and rescued a young man named Pither. His plucky action was commended at the time and now the Royal Humane Society has granted him a certificate for lifesaving and this is to be publicly presented to him at the mayoral election on Tuesday next.

Mr F C Cerdery, a member of Henley Town Council, has recently been promoted to the rank of assistant inspector of postmen. This is a new rank as far as the Henley post office is concerned.