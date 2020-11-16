Ten years ago...

HENLEY Youth Centre could close after having its public funding withdrawn. Oxfordshire County Council says it can no longer afford to pay the £25,000 annual grant due to “unprecedented budgetary constraints”. The trustees of the centre in Deanfield Avenue are threatening to take legal action against the council, claiming that it is breaching a long-standing funding agreement. The current year’s grant, which is on top of the cost of a youth worker, runs out on March 31.

Henley could have 400 new homes within the next 15 years, almost twice as many as had been predicted. South Oxfordshire District Council has come up with the estimate in its new core strategy. In June, the council scrapped the previous figure of 250 properties after the new Government axed the South-East plan and said local authorities could set their own housing targets.

A masked man armed with a sawn-off shotgun robbed a village post office. The cashier and a customer were threatened during the incident at Checkendon Post Office and Stores at 3.30pm on Monday. The robber, who was wearing a balaclava, ordered the cashier to empty the store’s safe into a bag before fleeing.