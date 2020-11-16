Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Grammar School now boasts the largest sixth form in Oxfordshire and the school’s GCSE results were better than ever this year. So reported the headmaster, Mr David Henschel, at speech day on Friday. The event was brightened by the beaming smile of actor Robert Morley, who gave away the prizes.

The memorial at Cookley Green won this year’s best-kept war memorial competition for Oxfordshire. To mark this, the chairman of Swyncombe Parish Council, Mrs J F Batten, received a commemorative tablet from Colonel F A Wilson, representing the British Legion, which sponsored the competition. Mrs Batten paid tribute to Mr A T Montgomery, who has voluntarily tended the memorial for some years.

Last weekend a party from Henley Rugby Club paid another very successful visit to their old friends and rivals, Le Havre. This was the seventh annual tour to France and, as usual, two games were played. Henley won against Le Havre 1st on Sunday, having drawn the Saturday game against a combined district side. A party of 27, including the president Mr Peter King made the trip.