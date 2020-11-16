Monday, 16 November 2020

A hundred years ago...

NO more appropriate season of the year could have been chosen for the dedication of the Rotherfield Greys war memorial than the Sunday in the octave of All Saints, for it is the one great festival of the church’s year when those who have passed into the great beyond are commemorated. What, therefore, could have been more fitting than that the brave heroes from Rotherfield Greys who fell in the war having their memories perpetuated during the festival.

On Saturday, in consequence of the dense fog, there was practically nothing doing locally by way of football matches. The match between Henley Reserves and Salisbury Club, Reading, was abandoned, while on the Comrades’ Ground, the game between their reserves and Wargrave proceeded with difficulty until half-time, with the Comrades leading. It was then abandoned.

Although fortunately the Henley Fire Brigade has not been in evidence much lately so far as conflagrations are concerned, they are doing food and useful work by way of equipping themselves for the necessary knowledge for when they are required.

