Twenty five years ago...

A TEACHER at Gillotts School in Henley is recovering from meningitis in hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on Sunday but is now making good progress in a general ward. The teacher has meningococcal septicaemia and has been away from school since last Wednesday.

Henley town centre needs a modern shopping complex to stop it from sliding into decay. A plan revealed this week would aim to attract major retail names into the town. The scheme is also seen as the answer to the potentially devastating effects of the new Tesco store, which is due to open on December 11.

A Henley man saved another man from drowning in the river on Tuesday. Dave Goodall was cycling past Leander Club when he saw what he thought was a dummy floating in the river near the landing stage. When he realised it was a person lying face-up in the water he threw his bike to one side and ran to the water’s edge. With a desperate lunge, the 64-year-old managed to grab the man’s coat and stop him from being swept away into the main current.