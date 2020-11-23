Monday, 23 November 2020

Fifty years ago...

MEMBERS of Wargrave Residents’ Association are concerned about a reported scheme affecting the Henley to Wargrave road and are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the matter. The information received indicates that Berkshire County Council will consider a proposal to widen Conway’s Bridge and its approaches at a cost of £45,000. The committee of the association is concerned that this will encourage heavy traffic to use the A321 Henley to Twyford Road.

Harry Lovejoy, of Greys Road, Henley, has added to the long list of prizes he has won as an amateur gardener in national competitions by taking second place in the runner beans class of Garden News’ giant vegetable and fruit competition. His specimen was grown on an allotment at Greencroft and measured just over 2ft in length.

A feature of the new day centre for old people where the St John Hall now stands in Henley market place will be a frozen food kitchen like that at Valley Road School. With £8,000 promised from the borough council, fundraising events for the centre are being planned.

