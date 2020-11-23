A hundred years ago...

THERE are some people who run away with the idea that the Thames Valley is an unhealthy spot to live in. Recent statistics have proved contrary while the following additional information should satisfy the most sceptical. The respective ages of the last seven persons interred in Henley Cemetery have been 80, 79, 90, 93, 88, 87 and 80, making a total of 597 years, or an average age of over 85 years. Who can now say that Henley is not a healthy town?

At the Reading Show on Wednesday, Mr A Lovegrove, of King’s Road, Henley, was successful in carrying off first, second and third prizes for Norwich canaries, the class being open to all England. He also had one of his canaries “claimed” at a very high price.

A record entry has been received for the poultry, pigeon, rabbit and caged bird show which will take place at the Drill Hall, Northfield End, Henley, on Wednesday . The committee has had gas laid on and the illumination of the hall will be everything that can be desired. Sir Miles Stapleton has kindly consented to present the several cups and medals.