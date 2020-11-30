Ten years ago...

THE redevelopment of Townlands Hospital in Henley has been delayed again. The latest plans for a 60-bed “health campus” on the site have slipped by another three months. It is the fourth significant delay to the scheme in two years and means the new hospital will not be completed until 2014 — three years later than health chiefs predicted.

Crime in Henley would rise if the town’s youth centre closed, according to the teenagers who use it. They claim they would be forced on to the streets if the Deanfield Avenue centre shut following Oxfordshire County Council’s decision to scrap its £25,000 annual grant with effect from April 1. Anna Trimmings, 17, of Leaver Road, Henley, said: “I know some kids here who would get bored and probably drink on the streets.”

An elderly widow had her budgerigar collection stolen twice in five weeks. Barbara Lawrence, 89, has had an aviary in the garden of her home in Gosbrook Road, Caversham, for more than 30 years. The first theft happened around October 12 when thieves unlocked the cages and escaped with 12 budgies. She replaced the birds with seven pied budgies only to have them taken on Thursday last week.