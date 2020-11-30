Twenty five years ago...

A FIXTURE in Henley since 1918, Hammants electrical and hardware specialists is to close at the end of December. The fate of the Bell Street shop has been the subject of rumour and speculation for months but proprietor Malcolm Hammant confirmed the sad news this week. Bell Street has also seen the BP petrol station go and the Light Shop is to close shortly. Mr Hammant summed up what he believes is the reason for Henley’s disappearing shoppers: “Car parking.”

A labourer sustained back injuries when he plunged almost 15ft while working on the River & Rowing Museum in Henley. John Ryce was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after the fall from the first floor of the building on Tuesday. The ambulance service said he had escaped serious injury.

Six homes in Peppard Lane, Manor Road, Berkshire Road and King James Way, Henley, were burgled on Wednesday afternoon. Police believe the break-ins were carried out by the same person whose haul included jewellery and electrical equipment.