Fifty years ago...

ONE thing was made very clear last Monday — the residents of Wargrave are not going to watch the county council spend £45,000 on widening Conways Bridge. As one resident put it: “It will get worse and worse until we find some way of stopping them, even if it means blowing up the bridge.” The council wants to widen the bridge, which is 12ft wide, to hold a road 24ft wide and improve the approaches.

When it comes to beer we all know what “fill ’em up” means and Brakspear now has a machine that does that with a vengeance. It gets through 7,800 half-pint bottles per hour and, when they are filled, puts stoppers on them. It was bought second-hand from a Lancaster brewery and was installed in Brakspear’s New Street premises on Monday. It replaced a 20-year-old machine.

The Henley and District Oxfam Group has had an outstanding year, it was reported at the annual meeting on Wednesday last week. Frank Copeman, the chairman, said that £3,205 had been raised on gifts alone and during the year 386 sacks of good clothing had been sent abroad as well as 50 sacks of blankets.