Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

ONE thing was made very clear last Monday — the residents of Wargrave are not going to watch the county council spend £45,000 on widening Conways Bridge. As one resident put it: “It will get worse and worse until we find some way of stopping them, even if it means blowing up the bridge.” The council wants to widen the bridge, which is 12ft wide, to hold a road 24ft wide and improve the approaches.

When it comes to beer we all know what “fill ’em up” means and Brakspear now has a machine that does that with a vengeance. It gets through 7,800 half-pint bottles per hour and, when they are filled, puts stoppers on them. It was bought second-hand from a Lancaster brewery and was installed in Brakspear’s New Street premises on Monday. It replaced a 20-year-old machine.

The Henley and District Oxfam Group has had an outstanding year, it was reported at the annual meeting on Wednesday last week. Frank Copeman, the chairman, said that £3,205 had been raised on gifts alone and during the year 386 sacks of good clothing had been sent abroad as well as 50 sacks of blankets.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33