A hundred years ago...

WHEN the revered owner of Friar Park, Sir Frank Crisp, passed away and the estate was sold, it was feared that the privilege so long extended to the public of enjoying a tour of the lovely grounds and eaves once a week would cease and the institutions which used to benefit from the admission charges would suffer accordingly. But shortly after Mr Percival David, the current owner, came into possession he made it known he would continue the practice of throwing open the grounds every Wednesday afternoon.

Every effort is being made to assist the Mayor in his desire to found a Henley bed as a memorial to the Henley men in the new Cottage Hospital which it is hoped will soon be in the course of erection. Mr C W Maidment informs us that the town band has signified its intention to arrange a monster whist drive and dance on behalf of the fund.

The Henley and District Fanciers’ Society’s annual show was a great success. So large was the entry — a record one — that the accommodation of the commodious Drill Hall, Northfield End, was severely taxed in order to properly display the exhibits.