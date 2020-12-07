Twenty five years ago...

HART STREET traders claim they were left out in the cold at Friday’s late night shopping event. While the rest of Henley buzzed with excitement and shoppers swarmed into Bell Street and Market Place, traders in the main thoroughfare say they were bypassed. Sheila Petassi, of the Henley Deli, stayed open until 8.45pm but found the event a letdown. “It was absolutely diabolical,” she said. “I was frozen and it cost me a fortune.”

An elderly woman broke her wrist after tumbling down a flight of stairs at the Mayor’s party on Tuesday. Kate Strawson was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with concussion but is now recovering at her Mount View Court home. She had been going to collect her coat from a cloakroom when she slipped and fell.

Henley schools have fallen victim to the flu epidemic that is sweeping the country. Nearly a third of the pupils at Valley Road Primary School have been off sick in the last two weeks. At Trinity Primary School, 20 per cent of pupils have been felled by the flu.