Fifty years ago...

ON Monday, the Chamber of Trade invited Henley shopkeepers and their staff to “play shops”. This game was devised to teach people to buy and sell, not only in decimal but in mixed currencies. It all sounds very easy but to give change for 1p when handed 3d is not only difficult but nearly impossible. Although the participants looked slightly dazed as they went out, at least they now know how much there is to learn.

Mrs C L Bruton was presented with the golden badge of life membership of the Royal British Legion at Shiplake on Thursday last week, to mark all she has done for the Legion in the past 18 years. She received the badge from the Hon Mrs Anthony Phillimore, president of the Shiplake and Dunsden branch women’s section.

Peter Scott, the naturalist, was in Henley on Friday to open an exhibition of wildfowl paintings at the new Century Galleries, between the Red Lion and Little White Hart hotels. The Mayor of Henley, Councillor Francis Sheppard, was among the many guests at the private viewing.