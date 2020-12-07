A hundred years ago...

THE Mayor announced at the monthly meeting of Henley Town Council that the town clerk had received a letter from Alderman Sir Anker Simmons in which he said he would like the council to know that he had not had such a setback in his health as was thought when he was taken ill on Mayor’s Sunday and that he was getting well again.

In view of Mr E Ward’s marriage, members of the Carpenters’ Arms Slate Club made him a useful present of a handsome mahogany timepiece with an inscription plate in recognition of his valuable services to the club. The presentation was made by the treasurer Mr T Coad.

The first meeting in connection with the Henley Brotherhood and Sisterhood was held in the Wesleyan Church on Sunday last. There was a good attendance. Pastor Bert Bailey, of Reading, gave an inspiring address on influence, “something you can’t buy”.