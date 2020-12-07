Have hope and life will be bright again

GRIEF and loss are not far from the surface for any of us at the moment.

Some have lost friends or family to covid-19. Some have not hugged their children since February. Some are forbidden to visit loved ones, incarcerated in a “care” home.

Some are in constant pain as operations have been cancelled again and again. Some have lost their job, their confidence, their business.

We are social beings and we are fed up with keeping our distance. There is a shortage of good cheer; hope is deferred, and so our hearts are sick.

At this point, I wish I could say that we can all look forward to a normal Christmas. But that would be naïve.

We all know that there is going to be an awkward gap between the promise of a vaccine and its roll out to the average Joe.

We also know that even after we’ve all had the vaccine there will still be a period of accommodation and trial, when we discover en masse how effective it is, and what the immunity decay rate is. We wait for the light to return. We wonder what will be left when it does so.

I’ve recently revisited a favourite hymn; sung invariably to Sibelius’ Finlandia, written by a German Lutheran in the 1700’s, translated by a Scot in the 1850’s.

The writer speaks directly to our grief and loss, pointing us to the leading of God through the pain, the storm-calming voice of God above the batterings of the present, and the future hope of heaven, with reconciliation and reunion.

This hymn is not about sugar coating the suffering. It is written from an experience of bitter loss, and the strange comfort of faith through times of terrifying change.

Be still, my soul: the Lord is on your side; bear patiently the cross of grief or pain; leave to your God to order and provide; in ev’ry change he faithful will remain.

Be still, my soul: your best, your heav’nly Friend through thorny ways leads to a joyful end.

Be still, my soul: your God will undertake to guide the future as he has the past.

Your hope, your confidence let nothing shake; all now mysterious shall be bright at last.

Be still, my soul: the waves and winds still know his voice who ruled them while he dwelt below.

Be still, my soul: the hour is hast’ning on when we shall be forever with the Lord, when disappointment, grief, and fear are gone, sorrow forgot, love’s purest joys restored.

Be still, my soul: when change and tears are past, all safe and blessed we shall meet at last.

Thank you all for your support for your local churches, for our online services, and for all the encouragement and love that you have been sharing in our communities.

This present trial will pass. Come and join in for Christmas — either in person, or online. God bless you.