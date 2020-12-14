Monday, 14 December 2020

Ten years ago...

STUDENTS at The Henley College carried out a protest march against plans to raise university tuition fees. They are angry with government proposals which could allow universities to charge up to £9,000 for some degree courses. Dozens of students met at Henley town hall on Wednesday before taking a train to London to meet with other students.

A police transit van responding to a 999 call crashed and overturned in Caversham on Wednesday. The van, carrying four officers, collided with a green Rover 25 on Henley Road outside Queen Anne’s School at about 10.25am. Two fire crews attended the scene and freed an officer who was trapped inside.

Hurley lock is undergoing a
£1.2 million renovation. New lock gates will be installed, along with a fully refurbished lock chamber, as part of the river-wide project to improve and repair 15 locks along the River Thames. The project involves the 18ft lock being drained.

