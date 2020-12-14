Twenty five years ago...

ROWING museum chiefs have clashed with town councillors over a car park they say will blight Henley’s riverside beauty. A double row of cars will be able to park between the new museum and the river, close to the towpath and at one point only about 8m from the water’s edge. The car park will replace the rough parking area already in front of the museum in Mill Meadows.

Shoppers have flocked to Henley’s new out-of-town supermarket, which opened on Monday. The Tesco store, off Reading Road, has worried Henley traders who fear their business will be taken away. Brian Pearce, owner of the Corner Fruit and Veg shop, said: “I have noticed a marginal drop in trade this week but I have loyal customers and am grateful to them.”

A youth worker could be drafted in to pound Henley’s streets each night in a bid to keep bored youngsters out of trouble. Outreach worker Gabbi Enahoro already spends two nights a week out and about talking to youngsters about issues such as drink and drugs. Now, following violence last month, the youth service wants to make him full-time.