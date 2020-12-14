Fifty years ago...

WHEN Lady Phyllis Speed, of Upper Culham, left her car parked in Reading Road, Henley, on October 3, the nearside of the vehicle was 3ft from the kerb and the front nearside was 5ft 3in. A policeman had to do point duty round it for five minutes. At Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, she was fined £5 for causing an obstruction.

On Saturday night, a Ford Capri 3000 GT was stolen from the Greys Road car park in Henley, where it had been left overnight, and taken to Gallowstree Common, where it was stripped of all its wheels, including the spare. The car was entered with a duplicate key and is the second car of this make to be stripped of its wheels near Henley.

Peter Beggin, of Wooton Road, Henley, was placed second in the hard news (sound) section of the British Television News Film of the Year Competition, it was announced on Tuesday. Mr Beggin was cameraman of the year in 1967. His entry this year was called Ballymurphy Riots.