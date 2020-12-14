A hundred years ago...

THE Bishop of Buckingham (Dr Shaw), who is to be Henley’s new Archdeacon in the new year, has been criticised in relation to his attitude towards Sunday cricket. His Lordship has written: “As a matter of fact, I do not see any objection to Christians who fulfil the first obligation of Sunday — the duty of worship — occupying themselves at other times of the day with such rest or recreation. But I do hold that those who neglect the obligation of worship have no claim to the day as a day of rest. Also, I think that the loafing about of the lads and the girls, which seems to be the chief occupation of Sunday, is evil.”

A strong appeal is being made by a committee, with Mr A Brown as chairman and Dr Pooley as treasurer, on behalf of the Henley and District proposed cottage hospital scheme. A number of ladies and gentlemen are making a house-to-house canvas and it is hoped this will bring in a substantial increase in funds.

Mr R W Hawtin sails on Christmas Eve for South Africa, where he will join the editorial staff of the Johannesburg Daily Star. Mr Hawtin was formerly a reporter for this journal and has been editor of the Clacton News since 1915.