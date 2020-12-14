Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

THE Bishop of Buckingham (Dr Shaw), who is to be Henley’s new Archdeacon in the new year, has been criticised in relation to his attitude towards Sunday cricket. His Lordship has written: “As a matter of fact, I do not see any objection to Christians who fulfil the first obligation of Sunday — the duty of worship — occupying themselves at other times of the day with such rest or recreation. But I do hold that those who neglect the obligation of worship have no claim to the day as a day of rest. Also, I think that the loafing about of the lads and the girls, which seems to be the chief occupation of Sunday, is evil.”

A strong appeal is being made by a committee, with Mr A Brown as chairman and Dr Pooley as treasurer, on behalf of the Henley and District proposed cottage hospital scheme. A number of ladies and gentlemen are making a house-to-house canvas and it is hoped this will bring in a substantial increase in funds.

Mr R W Hawtin sails on Christmas Eve for South Africa, where he will join the editorial staff of the Johannesburg Daily Star. Mr Hawtin was formerly a reporter for this journal and has been editor of the Clacton News since 1915.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33