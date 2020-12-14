Monday, 14 December 2020

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

TWO miles out of Henley town centre in what was previously the light industrial estate known as Highlands Farm is this really useful set of signposts.

The street it is on is named Horse Leys which seems to be tongue-in-cheek since one definition is a piece of land put down to grass, which this land certainly hasn’t as it is now a housing development.

The pointers look as though they are aimed at the new residents of the estate, encourging them to travel on foot in order to be environmentally friendly.

