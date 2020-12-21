Ten years ago...

THE elderly and disabled, children and teachers in Henley and South Oxfordshire are the latest to be affected by public spending cuts. Oxfordshire County Council plans to scrap its internal home support service for vulnerable people who will have to make new arrangements for their care. The move is designed to save £2.5 million a year and comes just weeks after the council announced cuts in funding for youth services and public libraries.

The chairwoman of Sonning Common Parish Council has resigned, claiming she was being bullied. Patricia Hughes, 76, quit on Tuesday after 10 years on the council and was quickly followed by fellow councillors Jane Holmes and Richard Black. The resignations follow more than 18 months of feuding between members. Mrs Hughes said it was this that persuaded her to leave.

A camel made a guest appearance at a village nativity play that raised nearly £4,000. Kokoso, a seven-year-old male dromedary, gave the production at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Shiplake an air of authenticity. The rest of the 90-strong cast included students at Shiplake College, headmaster Gregg Davies and two babies to play Jesus.