A STRICKEN pensioner was forced to wait 32 minutes for medical help after an ambulance crew was involved in a road accident. The paramedics were rushing to the aid of the injured Henley woman when the collision happened near the Flowing Spring pub at Sonning Eye. Extensive damage was caused to the ambulance. Another crew was summoned to rescue Rita Farley, 75, who suffered a broken nose in a fall in Reading Road, Henley.

Prankster Vic Rathbone got a taste of his own medicine when friends at Henley Day Centre pulled a stunt of their own. They surprised the 87-year-old with a mock “wedding” at the centre’s annual Christmas get-together on Sunday. His sweetheart was 78-year-old Laura Almond, who Vic had cheekily asked to marry last month. She responded by donning a wedding dress for the surprise.

A Henley woman has returned from the war zones of the former Yugoslavia having witnessed at first hand the push for reconstruction. Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury spent a week in Bosnia and Croatia as part of a Feed the Children fact-finding trip. “There is enormous hope there,” she said.