Fifty years ago...

WHEN the stewards of Henley Royal Regatta met at the Royal Air Force Club in London on Wednesday, they heard that the accounts for the year showed an excess of income over expenditure totalling £1,329 but against this the value of regatta equipment had been written off, amounting to £667, leaving a net surplus of £662 to be carried to the balance sheet. This compares with a deficit of £134 in the previous year.

There were two accidents near Conways Bridge on the Henley-Wargrave road this week. The first, at about 8.45am on Monday, involved a Bedford seven-ton lorry and an AEC lorry, which were wedged together for some time. The second accident was at 3.15pm on Wednesday, when a Jaguar car collided with a three-ton box van.

Friday marked the retirement from full-time employment of Mr Harold A Barlow, works foreman at Higgs & Co since April 1962. The firm, which publishes the Henley Standard, held a party at the Imperial Hotel on the previous Wednesday, which was the actual date of his 65th birthday. Mr Barlow lives in Harpsden Road and completed 50 years’ service with the firm in January this year.