A hundred years ago...

MR F T Bailey, of 2 Goulders Cottages, Cockpole, Henley, has received the following most gratifying communication from the Molasine Company. They said: “We have very great pleasure in informing you that your pen of birds entered in our laying competition has been successful in securing the monthly prize for November for the largest number of eggs laid during that month. The four birds have laid the splendid total 110 eggs and we think this is an excellent testimony to the merits of an egg producer.”

There was the usual competition for guessing the weight of the prize beast at last week’s Christmas fat stock show. Each competitor paid a 6d entrance fee and there were 150 entries. The weight of the animal was 91st 7lbs. Mr C T Holloway, from Remenham, guessed the correct weight and took first prize of £2 10s. Mrs A Finn, from Stonor, was second, her guess being 92st.

On the day of the Christmas market last week, Mr F Butler made a collection on behalf of the Royal Berkshire Hospital with the result that £2 10s was realised and a receipt for the amount has been received from Major Wrey.