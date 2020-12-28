Ten years ago...

TRADERS in Henley saw an upturn in custom as a result of the snow. They say many residents chose to shop locally rather than risk travelling to larger towns and cities in the wintry weather. They also praised the volunteers who cleared and gritted the pavements in the town centre because it helped their customers. Up to four inches of snow fell in the area in about an hour on Saturday morning, wiping out local sporting fixtures.

A maze could be created in Mill Meadows, Henley. It would have waist-high hedges and notice boards with information about the meadows, which are popular with visitors, and other places of interest. Councillor Elizabeth Hodgkin called the maze a “a lovely idea” but Councillor Barry Wood dubbed it “lunacy”, adding: “It would be blocking an open space.”

A man says he feels “numb” after discovering his partner’s grave had been vandalised. Clyde Pilgrim, 55, of Luker Avenue, Henley, visited Kate Martin’s grave to tidy it up for Christmas only to find it had been attacked with white paint. The wooden cross, engraved plaque and a statute in the cemetery in Kidmore End had all been daubed.