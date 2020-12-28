Monday, 28 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

TRADERS in Henley saw an upturn in custom as a result of the snow. They say many residents chose to shop locally rather than risk travelling to larger towns and cities in the wintry weather. They also praised the volunteers who cleared and gritted the pavements in the town centre because it helped their customers. Up to four inches of snow fell in the area in about an hour on Saturday morning, wiping out local sporting fixtures.

A maze could be created in Mill Meadows, Henley. It would have waist-high hedges and notice boards with information about the meadows, which are popular with visitors, and other places of interest. Councillor Elizabeth Hodgkin called the maze a “a lovely idea” but Councillor Barry Wood dubbed it “lunacy”, adding: “It would be blocking an open space.”

A man says he feels “numb” after discovering his partner’s grave had been vandalised. Clyde Pilgrim, 55, of Luker Avenue, Henley, visited Kate Martin’s grave to tidy it up for Christmas only to find it had been attacked with white paint. The wooden cross, engraved plaque and a statute in the cemetery in Kidmore End had all been daubed.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33