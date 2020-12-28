Fifty years ago...

DRIVERS have been warned to expect delays in ... [more]
TWENTY-THREE young people who were gathered in a room at Henley for a programme of “blue” films were unable to witness the entertainment because the projector failed to work and then the police arrived with a warrant, it was stated at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Julian David Leverett, 21, an electrician, of Priest Close, Caversham, and Anthony Peter Massey, 18, a trainee accountant, of Bell Street, Henley, pleaded guilty to having in their possession four reels of obscene film for publication and gain and were fined £50.
When the power failed on the organ at Nettlebed church last Sunday afternoon it was a real crisis — it happened just before the traditional service of nine lessons and carols. The situation was saved by Mr James Ollivant, a member of the congregation, who volunteered to man the hand pump.
Mr D G Carter, deputy headmaster of Sonning Common Primary School, left the school on Friday to take up a new appointment in the West Indies in the new year. Mr Carter came to the school in 1963 and was appointed deputy headmaster two years ago.
