A hundred years ago...

A MOVEMENT is a foot to place in Henley town hall an oak tablet commemorating the fact that the building was used as an auxiliary hospital during the war.

On Sunday afternoon Wargrave fire brigade were called to an outbreak of fire at Chapel House on the Wargrave Manor estate, situated on the Henley Road. The house has only recently been put in repair and the tenant, Mrs King, has just taken up residence there. The fire originated in an old beam in the chimney but the brigade was able to cut it asunder and before long all the danger was past.

On Wednesday evening last week the opening of the new Institute and Comrades’ Club in High Street, Watlington, was carried out in a manner worthy of so notable an occasion. In spite of the very severe weather, more than 250 were present.

