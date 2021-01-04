Review of the year part one: surprises good and bad,

CHARITY shops in Henley made £820,000 last year.

Oxfam, which has a shop in Market Place and a book shop in Duke Street, raised the highest total of £250,000.

This was more than twice as much as any of the other stores, which are all in Duke Street and represent Sue Ryder, Cancer Research, Helen & Douglas House, the British Heart Foundation and the Thames Hospice.

Staff and volunteers say the stores are well supported as Henley people are compassionate and generous, often donating quality goods and fashion label items.

VANDALS have been condemned after they attacked several young fruit trees at a new orchard in Henley.

Two of the saplings were killed and several others had branches snapped off in the attack at Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile.

A GRADUATE is hoping to capture children’s imagination with her debut musical about the adventures of a tap-dancing coffee bean.

Rosie Dart wrote Tappuccino with her friend and co-star Rhys Rodrigues while they were at Durham University, where she studied English. They will be performing the show at the Vault Festival in London in February and March.

A DANCE teacher plans to take her family on holiday to New York after winning more than £6,000 on a new television game show.

Steph Maxwell, of Newtown Gardens, Henley, appeared on the first episode of First & Last, which was shown on BBC 1.

She was one of 11 contestants to face a series of challenges, where the aim was not to have the best or worst answer.

SUE RYDER is to shut its Nettlebed hospice at the end of March.

The charity will not now create a new bedded facility elsewhere but instead will continue to offer its “hospice at home” service.

Staff were told of the closure plans on Monday shortly before the news was broken exclusively on the Henley Standard’s website.

A VILLAGE shopkeeper has told how he confronted a gang of masked raiders who broke into his store during the night.

Gavin Caple and his wife Sharon, who run Binfield Heath Stores, were in bed upstairs when they were woken up by the shop’s alarm going off.

They went down to investigate and Mr Caple confronted the thieves just as they were getting into their getaway car with about £1,000 worth of cigarettes.

PRESSURE is building on trustees of the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

It comes after general manager Max Lewendel was told to leave just six months after he took the job.

The reason for his departure has not been made clear and it is understood he is fighting to stay on.

CAMPAIGNERS are

calling for the pedestrian crossings in Henley to be improved following two hit and run accidents in less than a week.

They say that people’s lives are being put at risk because the crossings have not been properly maintained and are more dangerous for children to use in the dark in winter.

Harry Graham, 12, was clipped by a car as he used the zebra crossing on the Tesco entry road and five days later, Kayleigh Scotland was hit by a car on the crossing in nearby Reading Road when, again, the driver failed to stop.

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital in Henley is no longer owned by the NHS.

The Henley Standard can reveal that it is owned by Amber Solutions for Care, part of Amber Infrastructure Group, which funded and oversaw construction of the £16million “health campus”.

The NHS, which owns the site, has a 25-year lease on the building but refused to reveal how much rent it pays Amber, saying that is commercially sensitive.

VOLUNTEERS who sort donations and supervise the sales at Sue Ryder’s

Nettlebed hospice say these should not be scrapped.

The charity, which is to close Joyce Grove at the end of March, says it sought an alternative venue for the sales but none was available so it had to axe them.

But helpers say the sales give older people a vital opportunity to socialise as well as raising more than £500,000 a year.

A TRAIN driver saved the life of a runaway dog when it wandered on to the Henley branch line.

Nesta, a five-year-old shih tzu, was wandering, terrified, near the line just outside Henley on Monday morning with a lead attached.

The driver of the Great Western Railway 7.52am service from Twyford to Henley spotted her, stopped the train, climbed out of his cab and retrieved the dog.

Luckily, details of Nesta’s owner, Tracey Lancaster, were attached to her collar so ticket office worker Richard Philips was able to contact her.

A FORMER prison officer has been told he must repay more than £100,000 after an error in his pension

payments.

Paul Davidson, who lives in Deanfield Road, Henley, with his wife Wendy, has also seen his monthly payments slashed by more than £1,000 by the civil service pension scheme.

Mr Davidson, 62, worked at HMP Huntercombe in Nuffield as a senior officer for 10 years.

TELEVISION presenter Phillip Schofield has been praised for his bravery after he came out as gay.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Fawley, announced that he had been struggling with “inner conflict” about his sexuality for some time.

Schofield said he had the support of Stephanie, his wife of almost 27 years, and their grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. The couple say they have no plans to divorce and Mrs Schofield has praised her husband for taking a “brave step”.

CHILDREN at Rupert House School in Henley carried out more than 1,000 acts of kindness in a week.

The good deeds included helping friends who had fallen over in the playground, carrying bags for them and delivering flowers to neighbours of the Bell Street school.

Staff also got involved, giving gifts and messages of encouragement anonymously for colleagues whose names they had drawn out of a hat.

A BUSINESSMAN who was on board a flight where a passenger was taken ill with suspected coronavirus says he is not concerned about becoming sick.

Andy West, 55, of Station Road, Shiplake, was on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco that landed at Heathrow Airport when the incident happened.

Mr West said: “I don’t want to be over dramatic but there was a sense of worry, definitely. You hear that and think ‘gosh, that’s unexpected’.”

FOUR people, including a teenage boy, were attacked during a series of muggings and attempted robberies in Henley.

One victim suffered a suspected broken nose in the four attacks, which were carried out by teenagers on two evenings and detectives say were linked. A 50-year-old man who was assaulted in Greys Road went to the nearby Saracen’s Head pub.

Landlady Mel Roberson said: “This guy stumbled through the front door in a horrific state. There was an awful lot of blood.”

AN old village pub has still not been rebuilt more than two-and-a-half years after planning permission was granted.

Residents thought they had won a 14-year fight after plans to demolish the Walnut Tree in Roundhouse Lane, Fawley, and build a new pub in its place, along with four houses, were approved by Wycombe District Council’s planning committee in June 2017.

But since then the plans have stalled and villagers are becoming increasingly

frustrated.

CAMPAIGNERS applauded as councillors agreed to declare a climate emergency in Henley.

About 12 people from the local branch of Extinction Rebellion were in the public gallery for the town council meeting which unanimously approved the motion.

This followed months of research by the council’s climate emergency working group to find ways to reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk debut at a fashion show in London.

Serenna Birkett, five, modelled clothes for four designers at the Mini Mode Global Kids Fashion Show, which was held during London Fashion Week.

She had a series of practice runs before having her hair and make-up done and taking to the runway for two shows in front of hundreds of spectators at Wyndham Place.

THE manager of a joinery business fears it was deliberately targeted in an arson attack.

Adam Gutteridge was speaking after a fire caused more than £50,000 of damage at Henley Joinery in Newtown Road.

A DOG died from suspected Paracetamol poisoning following a walk in Gillotts Corner Field in Henley.

Poppy, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, was rushed to Henley Vets in Reading Road for emergency treatment.

Vet Georgie Rosendaal did everything she could to save her but the animal suffered two cardiac arrests in quick succession.

A WOMAN who has fund-raised for the Poppy Appeal for more than 30 years says she was “chuffed” to be honoured at this year’s Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards.

Margaret Butler, from Nettlebed, was one of six women from the Henley area to pick up prizes at the 14th annual awards, which were presented at a ceremony at Phyllis Court Club.

HENLEY is feeling the effects as the coronavirus tightens its grip on the UK.

Venues including the River & Rowing Museum, the Kenton Theatre and the Regal Picturehouse have all closed, sporting fixtures have been cancelled and retailers have reported a huge drop in footfall.

Dozens of events that were due to take place over the next few weeks have also been postponed or cancelled and schools will shut until further notice except for children of key workers and the most vulnerable.

Panic buying has continued, despite pleas from supermarkets, with many store shelves bare of long-life goods and hygiene products.

A LUXURY watchmaker has offered its headquarters in Henley to help manufacture ventilator parts.

Bremont says Sawmills in Marlow Road and its machining and assembly facility in Ruscombe could be used to help victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is concern that the NHS could run short of ventilators, which get oxygen into the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body when people are too sick to breathe on their own.

VOLUNTEERS in Henley have delivered food and other essential items to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are part of the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, which is co-ordinating efforts to keep people across the town supplied.

The group has about 2,000 members and has divided the town into areas, each covering about 80 households.

Many of the people who are receiving the ongoing deliveries are self-isolating to avoid contracting the virus.

A SURGERY in Henley is still to receive any equipment from NHS England to protect its staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors at the Hart Surgery want surgical masks with visors as well as gowns and gloves in line with a recommendation by the World Health Organisation.

The York Road surgery has received a donation of about 24 specialist masks with visors from a company near Abingdon but is still waiting for equipment from NHS England.

BUSINESSES have been left counting the cost of the cancellation of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta and Henley Festival.

Hotels, pubs and restaurants typically experience their busiest period of the year in the first half of July when the two five-day events take place. But most have already been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that only essential businesses should remain open.

A HENLEY tailors which makes bespoke rowing blazers is to manufacture 840 sets of surgical scrubs for doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients.

Collier & Robinson, which has stopped its regular work since the outbreak because it is a “non-essential” business, will be delivering the tops and trousers to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Kristie Shemilt, who founded the business with her husband Mark in 2002, launched a crowdfunding appeal which reached its £8,500 target for the cost of the materials in three days.

A JAZZ saxophonist from Henley has been entertaining neighbours during the lockdown by performing nightly concerts.

Art Themen, who lives in Wharfe Lane with his partner Monique Vleugels, plays while standing in his doorway for 15 minutes every weekday and Saturday evening.

The 80-year-old first played on his balcony overlooking the river about a fortnight ago but then relocated to his front doorway so that people living in properties on the other side of the street could hear.

STAFF and pupils at Shiplake College are making plastic face shields to protect doctors and nurses who are treating coronavirus patients.

A small team of volunteers is using the independent school’s design technology laboratory to produce more than 100 devices every day.

They have gone to GP surgeries in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire and the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

TWO musicians performed for a woman who had to spend her 100th birthday alone due to the pandemic.

Moray Wood, from Henley, could not spend any time with her family because of the lockdown designed to slow the spread of the disease.

But her neighbour Susie Bidlake-Corser appealed for help and Laura Reineke and Rebecca Bell answered the call by going to perform outside Mrs Wood’s home in King’s Road while she kept the windows open.

AN entrepreneur from

Henley has given £1million towards a project he launched to help small laboratories provide coronavirus testing for frontline healthcare staff.

Mike Fischer founded the Covid-19 Volunteer Testing Network with the aim of recruiting up to 200 volunteer labs across the UK to carry out 10,000 tests a day by the end of this month.

Mr Fischer, 69, is the director of SBL, an independent, non-profit medical research laboratory in Milton Park, Abingdon.

AN artist created a commemorative painting to honour the work of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Sarah Pye, of Damer Gardens, Henley, created the surrealist vista in acrylic at her studio in Sonning Common.

The painting, called Hearts of Gold, depicts the sun rising over a field with the light shining through the grass and a profusion of wild flowers in which the heads are replaced by multi-coloured hearts outlined in gold leaf.

A YOUNG girl from Henley has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS’s coronavirus appeal by taking part in a 5km sponsored scooter ride.

Fifi Ackerley, three, completed the challenge with her mother Hayley.

On the way back to their home in Niagara Road Fifi started getting tired so they kept their spirits up by singing songs from her favourite film, Frozen 2 and when they got home, she was rewarded with a “rainbow cone” ice lolly.

AN historic hotel in Henley is being used to house homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Lion, on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, is housing 12 individuals at the request of South Oxfordshire District Council to safeguard vulnerable people from covid-19.

The hotel closed in March along with other “non-essential” businesses and was asked to accept its new “guests” after the lockdown was announced by the Government.

MORE than £22,000 was raised by the Henley

Lockdown Fest.

The two-day online event at the weekend was organised to provide entertainment after most of the summer’s major events were cancelled. It brought together musicians, chefs, sports stars and fitness instructors, among others, most of them local, and was supported by the Henley Standard.

The proceeds were divided between the NHS and Riverside Counselling Services, which is based in Northfield End, Henley.

THE Mayor of Henley was voted in for another year to provide experience during the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Ken Arlett was re-elected by his fellow town councillors at the annual mayor-making ceremony, which was held virtually.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, a fellow member of Henley Residents Group, will also serve for another year in a move not seen in Henley for almost 20 years.

A CHAIN of hairdressers said it could fold after it was refused a £500,000 insurance claim to help cover its costs during the coronavirus crisis.

Marc Antoni has five branches, including one in Henley and another in Caversham, and claimed £100,000 for each of these.

However, it was told by its insurer Hiscox that it wasn’t covered despite part of its business interruption cover stating it was insured against financial loss resulting from restrictions imposed by a public authority following an occurrence of any human infectious or human contagion disease.

A WOMAN was seriously injured when her horse was spooked by motorcyclists and fell on top of her. Anna Tomson, 41, was put in an induced coma in hospital following the incident, which took place on a bridleway off Deadman’s Lane in Goring Heath.

She suffered what police called “life-changing” injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene for more than four hours before undergoing several operations at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Miss Tomson, of Upper Woodcote Road, Caversham, was hacking alone on her four-year-old horse Berry when a group of five off-road bikers suddenly roared across the bridleway and caused the horse to stumble backwards.

HUNDREDS of people turned out to watch a tractor procession to

honour a Hambleden farmer who died suddenly.

The funeral cortege of Oliver Bowden, who hxd run the family business at Mill End Farm since 1993, was escorted by more than 45 agricultural vehicles as it slowly made its way from the village to Reading Crematorium.

Mr Bowden, 56, was killed in an accident involving his cattle. Despite Government restrictions on mass gatherings, former friends and colleagues arrived in more than 100 cars.

HUNDREDS of visitors flocked to Mill Meadows in Henley over the bank

holiday weekend.

With temperatures reaching 24C, the riverside beauty spot filled up with families who made the most of being allowed to play, relax and socialise outdoors again.

Many said it was their first big outing since the Government put the country in lockdown on March 23.

AN artist and entrepreneur has scrapped his plans to illuminate Henley Bridge permanently.

Clive Hemsley has also begun taking down the two strings of white LED lighs that he put up on the Grade I listed crossing in February 2018 without permission.

He says he is exhausted by the negative and personal comments condemning his proposals and that he has been “defeated by Luddites”.

A MAN was given a £60 parking fine while he was delivering goods to the Henley food bank.

Keith Thompson says he should be let off because he was performing an act of charity but his formal appeal was rejected. He called the penalty “disgusting” and has complained to Henley MP John Howell.

POLICE have been criticised for refusing to evict a group of travellers from a recreation ground in Goring.

The parish council, which owns the site, said officers chose to take no further action after the group of 12 caravans refused to leave, saying it was a civil offence so not their responsibility.

ABOUT 300 people gathered in Henley to protest in support of Black Lives Matter.

They assembled in Falaise Square carrying placards and banners to show their support for the movement.

The organiser of the demonstration said it aimed to educate people about systemic racism, white privilege and police brutality.

THE Henley Standard has relaunched its campaign to support businesses in the town and surrounding area to help them recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Think Local encourages residents of Henley and South Oxfordshire to spend money in the high street. It came as many “non-essential” shops prepared to re-open after being closed for almost three months.

A COUNCILLOR suggested closing Henley’s market place to traffic regularly to support retailers.

Sarah Miller said Henley should follow the example of other places that were closing streets during the coronavirus crisis to make them safer and more attractive to shoppers.

A DOG’S chest cavity was punctured when she was attacked by two large dogs while on a walk.

Mochi, two, a Shiba Inu, was with her owner Frederick van Mierlo when they came across a pair of German shepherds in a field near Bix, where they live.

THE village of Shiplake will become a suburb of Henley after being “swamped” by new housing developments, says a councillor.

David Bartholomew was speaking in response to plans for 20 homes on a paddock off the A4155 Reading Road.

If approved, it would bring the number of homes to be built along the road to 234, more than seven times the number allocated to the village three years ago.