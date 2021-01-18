Ten years ago...

A PLAN to move Henley station has been revived by trustees of the River & Rowing Museum. They want to improve transport links and access to the museum in Mill Meadows. Since the attraction was opened by the Queen in November 1998, drivers of visitors’ coaches have found it difficult to access the museum car park. One potential solution discussed a decade ago was to shorten the line so the museum would be adjacent to it.

Armed police surrounded a house after reports of a man threatening people with a chainsaw. Officers raced to Mulberry House in Peppard Hill on Sunday evening after a neighbour dialled 999. Police found that a tree protected by a preservation order had been cut down.

The daughter of a former Olympic skier says being a tomboy helped her land a starring role in Just William. It was the first time 11-year-old Lottie Bell had been to an audition when she secured the role of Dorinda Lane in the BBC remake of Richmal Crompton’s classic children’s stories. Lottie, of New Street, Henley, is more used to seeing her father Graham present the BBC’s Ski Sunday.