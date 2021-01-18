Twenty five years ago...

STAFF at the Brakspear brewery are being offered voluntary redundancy as part of restructuring of the buisness. The Henley company insists the shake-up is vital to fight against recent changes in the brewing industry. Chairman Michael Chalcraft said early retirement or redundancy packages had been offered to all members of staff. He refused to disclose the number of employees who could go.

Harpsden School, a private nursery, has launched a bid to buy its premises. The Montessori school, which is owned by Jonathon and Jennifer Blain, contacted Oxfordshire County Council this week. The couple currently run the Denning Montessori School in Fawley.

Save the Children would like to thank a mystery Henley woman who donated a 9lb bar of chocolate. The woman rang Reading Borough Council to say she had a large Toblerone to give to charity and the council decided it should go to Save the Children.