Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

CHINA goods and figurines worth about £500 were stolen from Norman Layton’s shop in Bell Street, Henley, over the weekend by thieves who broke a window. Mr Layton criticised the continued acts of crime in the town. Five shop windows along Bell Street, including his own, were broken into on Christmas Eve, he said.

A strong plea to secretaries of organisations to consult the town diary before fixing the date of a function was made at Henley Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon meeting at the Red Lion Hotel on Tuesday. The occasion was the official presentation by the club to the borough of the diary, which has in fact been in use for a number of months.

Frederick Hutchings, of Reading Road, Henley, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Saturday. He was working on the premises of George Stow & Company when a load slipped and he was caught underneath. He is said to be “progressing”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33