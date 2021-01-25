Week 2 of lockdown diaries with home schooling, missing travel and upcycling

ELLIOT JONES lives in Twyford and is a Year 8 pupil at Shiplake College. He is part of small group of children of critical workers who are accessing their remote learning from the school site.

Monday

I ARRIVED at school with the other key worker children and sat down to watch the virtual assembly with our headteacher Mr Howe. After that I joined the video call for my first lesson of the week: music with Mr Curran, looking at the instruments of the orchestra. After five more lessons, I had the ukulele orchestra online with Mr Elliott.

Tuesday

AFTER house assembly, we started the day with art with Mr Ramsay — we are learning Photoshop on our laptops, I made a picture of Spiderman hanging off Big Ben.

After playing on the AstroTurf at lunch break, I joined tutor time with my tutor group. At 3.15pm I joined the other children here at school in the sports hall to do online PE in real life. Then home for a Skype piano lesson.

Wednesday

TODAY began with an online chapel service with the Rev. Then Spanish with Mr Loughe. After the last lesson of the day (maths with Mr Pettifer), I had outdoor activities indoors with Ms Davies where we were learning about essential survival skills. In the evening we had lower school virtual bingo with the headmaster.

Thursday

WE started the day with PE with Mr Bradley. We are learning to juggle to help our hand-eye

co-ordination for other sports. After that I had my online trumpet lesson with my teacher Mr Holland, then history where we are learning about the rise and fall of the British Empire.

Friday

THE first lesson was drama with Ms Davies. We worked in small online groups to find a script, learn it then perform it to Ms Davies. We also had design technology with Mr Lloyd where we were looking at the best examples of good design. Then home for a rest before Saturday morning’s virtual Shiplake park run where we’re trying to run the distance to a school we’re linked to in Kenya.

JO ROBB lives in Shepherd’s Green with her husband and children and represents Rotherfield and Woodcote in South Oxfordshire District Council.

THE first lockdown was a novelty and while it was a terrible time for many, our family loved the chance to be together and to enjoy gardening, cooking, walks and bike rides in the beautiful countryside around us.

My husband discovered the joys of home-working and between council work and home-schooling, I managed to squeeze in some training to swim the Channel with the Henley Mermaids in July.

This lockdown feels different. My boys, aged 11 and eight, are desperate to see their friends and are finding online learning a drag.

My father, who lives in Sydney, had planned to come to the UK for Christmas but obviously didn’t. My Facebook feed is full of pictures of Australian friends and their children frolicking on sunny sandy beaches. It looks like a different world.

As a family, we are still enjoying our bike rides and walks but it’s much harder to get outside when its freezing cold and much of the countryside has been reduced to mud.

Regular swims for the Henley Open Water Swimming Club have been cancelled and I miss my clubmates, the laughter and the endorphin high of cold-water swimming.

The Henley Mermaids are planning another challenge — to swim the Bristol Channel in July. Building the swim fitness required will be a challenge with the swimming pools shut but we will train where regulations permit: socially distant, in pairs, in the river.

Work for the council continues. Many of our staff have been redeployed to covid-19 response and are providing essential support for the NHS and the vaccine rollout as well as our community hub and business support.

I am distributing community grants and working on my new initiative as South Oxfordshire’s Thames Champion — the Thames Valley Rivers Network, set up to work towards a clean, safe river and an end to sewage pollution. There is still joy to be had: a bike ride with the boys through the Nettlebed Estate to the xylophone twinkling of melting frost; making our first ever batch of Seville orange marmalade; watching the blue tits descend on the bird feeder; playing Top Trumps.

The snowdrops have emerged. I’ve planted more than 100 tulips. Let’s see how many make it past the mice. By the time they are flowering it will be warm, the days longer and, with any luck, the boys will be back at school and I’ll be back in the river.

ANGELINA JONES, 54, Henley born (Townlands Hospital ) and bred and lives in Greys Road with her boyfriend Guy.

DURING the last year, I have tried to adopt the Blitz spirit of my centenarian grandmother, Elsie, to keep calm and carry on.

Feeding the birds in our garden has brought me a great deal of joy and solace when the news has been overwhelming.

There have been long walks, discovering , “new” footpaths on my doorstep. My fauna and flora sightings have been added to the iRecord app. It is heartening that so many are connecting with the natural world right now. I work as a learning support assistant at Bishopswood School for children with special educational needs. I appreciate that I’ve been employed throughout lockdown as there are many people having a terrible time financially and emotionally. I’m proud of the Greys Road group’s support of the d:two food bank.

I have become an avid Oxford United armchair supporter streaming their live games, home and away, but I look forward to returning to the banter and camaraderie of the terraces.

Shopping locally, seasonally and buying British has become even more important to me. Thursday market for fruit and veg, the Willow Basket for ice cream cones and Ecover refills and the Bodywise Health store for all things healthy. I’m trying to keep the very real covid stone at bay with weekly runs along the prom.

As a committed hoarder, I have tried to recycle, reduce and reuse during lockdown. I have really enjoyed turning my magazine mountain into bespoke birthday cards and upcycling unwanted items using Decoupage. I have whiled away many a happy hour scrapbooking too.

The Bird in Hand’s music quiz on Zoom has been great fun thanks to Mike and Chris, although our team have failed to make it to a podium finish. I look forward to returning to the bonhomie of Graham and Celia’s pub soon.

As gig going is out right now, I’m getting my fix by singing and dancing around my handbag to Radio 6 , Heart Seventies, Planet Rock and Gold at home.

Here’s to a safe migration 2021 for our local toad population, Happy Mondays at the Regal, the Wednesday weekly quiz at the Angel on the Bridge and happy days to us all!

WEEK two of Lis Ransom’s third lockdown diary, with dire news from hospitals but hope on the vaccination front.

Monday January 11

OUR twins’ birthday: Guernsey daughter will have to party for her Worcester sister too.

Joyless headlines, scientists predict we are heading in to worst and most dangerous time since the virus began, parts of NHS at breaking point. Shortage of oxygen, ambulances, nurses, doctors, beds. Calls for lockdown to be stricter but government balancing control against compliance. People should behave “as if they had the virus”.

Seven new vaccine centres open across England, more to follow. Biggest innoculation programme ever in UK, aiming for 15 million by mid-February, hopefully including us. Masked man comes to fit smart energy meter, courtesy of government. Essential work? It will tell me how much it costs to make a cup of tea.

Tuesday, January 12

VILLAGE has lots of visitors exercising on the footpaths, some are getting crowded and parking is a problem. Pub has to close takeaway café to cut down numbers. Confusion about where you are allowed to go for a walk and whether you can drive there.

Quick trip to village shop, cheery welcome, full of new deliveries, well-stocked, no crowds.

Dull, damp day but spot first daffodil leaves pushing through grass. Snowdrops appearing.

Wednesday, January 13

US president becomes first to be impeached twice — he will leave office anyway next week.

New Brazilian covid-19 variant emerges — uncertainty whether our vaccines will cope with it.

There are 47,000 new cases, a small but welcome drop but deaths pass 1,500 in one day, taking total to nearly 90,000.

Farmer entreats walkers to stick to official footpaths and not wander across crops.

Thursday, January 14

CAUTIOUS optimism as new cases fall slightly in worst-hit parts of UK. Won’t show in hospital admissions for several weeks. Travel ban to and from South America and, oddly, Portugal.

Quick, easy trip to supermarket — very few people chancing it.

Alarm in capital — senior raven at Tower of London is missing, presumed dead. If they all disappear, the kingdom will fall. Who’s behind this?

New career opportunity for wildlife enthusiast — warden needed for four bison arriving in Kent from Poland.

Friday, January 15

WORCESTER twin grandchildren celebrate sixth birthdays. Our tech skills tested by uploading message to a celebration video. We send it twice by mistake.

Prime Minister says more than three million have been vaccinated in UK, in hospitals, care homes, surgeries, town halls, gyms and pharmacies, some run by army. More than total number of recorded cases in the country since the beginning. New cases fall for fourth day, but no cause to let down our guard.

Noisy family Zoom, with all nine grandchildren. Reflect that we are connected by a small screen, kept apart by a world of regulations.

Promise of snow tomorrow in London — children hopeful. Wrap up plants again, just in case.

Saturday, January 16

HALF-HEARTED attempt at snow — not enough for a snowman.

Eldest grandson (nine) is writing a diary too, long-hand and much fuller than this one.

Guernsey girls have first ballet lessons. Hope for photos.

Salisbury Cathedral becomes vaccination centre, with free organ recitals. Blackburn Cathedral follows, along with Taunton Racecourse and seven other big empty locations. Calls for “passports” for the inoculated so they can travel again this summer.

NHS at saturation point: every 30 seconds someone arrives in an ambulance.

Notice daylight is longer by half an hour since Christmas.

Sunday, January 17

LOCAL grandchildren build bug hotel for Binfield Heath insects. Could put it next to hedgehog house we gave them for Christmas: a next-door takeaway.

Check out new EU Commission travel rules. Holidaymakers from UK must not bring in any meat or dairy products. Will French border force search us for ham and cheese sandwiches? We may, however, take in 20 kg of prawns, lobsters, mussels, oysters or snails. Good plan.

Email from campsite in Loire about cancelled visit last year. Tempting offers to re-book, but virus may still make it impossible. Evening news features Guernsey pubs crowded with happy people. There’s an idea.